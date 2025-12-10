Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $33.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

AT&T stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. AT&T has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

