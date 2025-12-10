NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Arete Analyst Says

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Arete from $273.90 to $324.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Arete’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.39% from the company’s previous close.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Arete Research lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $273.90 to $324.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.04.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $227.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,089 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $3,540,000. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 58,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.