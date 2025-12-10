BMO Capital Markets Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $285.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $273.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $213.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.73.

Shares of FSLR opened at $253.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.91. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $281.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 27.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total value of $9,914,554.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,308.80. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,621,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $114,730,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in First Solar by 60.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $375,122,000 after acquiring an additional 854,919 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in First Solar by 16,857.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 759,033 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 32.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,909,000 after acquiring an additional 592,444 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

