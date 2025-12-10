Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COF. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.70.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $230.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $234.96. The firm has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.22.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $713,132.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,238,868.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,218 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,804. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,537,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,018,671,000 after buying an additional 156,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,500,000 after buying an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after buying an additional 5,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,215 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.