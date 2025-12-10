JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,861 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $300.23 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $817.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

