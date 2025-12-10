Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.96.

Get Accenture alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 0.2%

ACN opened at $268.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.86 and a 200-day moving average of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,216,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.