Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 17,456 shares.The stock last traded at $69.65 and had previously closed at $68.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.14. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $93.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

In other news, EVP Christy Ames sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $30,316.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,093.02. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

