Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.04. Gold Royalty shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 1,881,069 shares traded.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.40 million, a P/E ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

