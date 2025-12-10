Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.37. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $5.5650, with a volume of 14,037 shares trading hands.

Paladin Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 million. Analysts forecast that Paladin Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.