Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 150,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 73,732 shares.The stock last traded at $47.90 and had previously closed at $47.88.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $643.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBEU. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 90.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 160,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 149.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 65,754 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,230 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

