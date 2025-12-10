Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 2,772 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $199.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $207.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

