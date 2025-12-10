Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Up 7.7% – Here’s Why

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.2060. 277,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,217,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,391.70 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Warby Parker had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $221.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 41,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $1,131,042.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,139.49. The trade was a 55.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,411. 18.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.