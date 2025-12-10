Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 8.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.06. 2,636,018 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 1,049,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Up 8.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Santacruz Silver Mining news, Director Roland Lohner sold 100,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total value of C$226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 531,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,200,738. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total value of C$45,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,215,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,772,252. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $539,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

