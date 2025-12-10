Citizens Jmp Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Citizens Jmp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 121.86% from the stock’s current price.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Braze has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $48.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Astha Malik sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $381,538.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 219,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,164.32. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 26,698 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $711,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 694,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,033.44. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 68,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 488,050.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,542,000 after buying an additional 447,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Braze by 18.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Braze by 44.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

