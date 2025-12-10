Zacks Research Upgrades Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) to “Hold”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBRL. Argus decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of CBRL opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $601.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $845.09 million for the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 84,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $2,384,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,749,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,384,350. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,750,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 113.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,720,000 after buying an additional 145,511 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

