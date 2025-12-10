The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Hits Rock-Bottom in Q4: Buy the Dip?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Insiders Are Selling These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Consumers Got Coal, But Santa Dropped Off Big Gains for These 2 Retailers
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.