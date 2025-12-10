Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) COO Sells $173,250.00 in Stock

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Franklin Devall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 145,702 shares in the company, valued at $560,952.70. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, December 5th, Christopher Franklin Devall sold 140,000 shares of Dominari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $534,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Christopher Franklin Devall sold 40,000 shares of Dominari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $168,800.00.

NASDAQ DOMH opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMH. Connective Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominari by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 335,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 69,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominari in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominari by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominari during the second quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dominari in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dominari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

