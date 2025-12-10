WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.22 (NASDAQ:INDH)

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.2245 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th.

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Stock Down 5.0%

INDH opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000.

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (INDH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree India Hedged Equity index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index comprised of the 75 largest companies in India. The fund employs currency hedging strategies to protect against fluctuations between the Indian Rupee and the US Dollar INDH was launched on May 9, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

