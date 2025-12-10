Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.2%
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
