Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Harold Shlevin Sells 159,000 Shares

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Harold Shlevin sold 159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $950,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $67,011.88. The trade was a 93.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GALT stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $392.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

