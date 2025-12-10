Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a 55.6% increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 126.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 33.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

