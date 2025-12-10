Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Flexsteel Industries has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 1.4%

FLXS stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $110.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.38 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Severin Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 22.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

