Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.24, but opened at $48.50. Suncast Solar Energy shares last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 40,227 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on SUNC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Suncast Solar Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Suncast Solar Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Suncast Solar Energy in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Suncast Solar Energy in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncast Solar Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45.

In other news, Director Michael Jennings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $149,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $377,071.20. This trade represents a 65.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc, provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company’s services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services.

