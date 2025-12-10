17,900 Shares in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 591,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,971,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,044,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,977,000 after purchasing an additional 702,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,849.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Wall Street Zen raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CMS opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

