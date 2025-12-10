SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $493.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $486.40 and its 200 day moving average is $461.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

