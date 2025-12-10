Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFP shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cibc Captl Mkts lowered shares of Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Shares of IFP opened at C$7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$522.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.17.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($4.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$689.30 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests.

