Financial Analysis: Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI) vs. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND)

Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI – Get Free Report) and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Food Group and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Food Group N/A N/A N/A Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas -2.51% -1.20% -0.66%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Food Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas 1 1 0 0 1.50

Valuation and Earnings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Food Group and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Pinnacle Food Group and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Food Group $3.29 million 8.18 $290,000.00 N/A N/A Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas $195.52 million N/A $24.08 million ($0.03) -122.33

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Food Group.

Summary

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas beats Pinnacle Food Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Food Group

Our Mission We are committed to becoming a leader in the field of smart farming solution services, focusing on vertical and hydroponic farming. Our goal is to promote sustainable food security by developing and building customized smart farming systems based on the systematic integration of technology, hardware and software, coupled with a full range of integrated technical and supply services (Farming as a Service, or FaaS). We currently sell hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households and community groups and are developing a hydroponic growing system for urban farms. Our hydroponic growing systems include various sensors, growing trays, racks for growing trays, growing baskets, light panels, water tanks and consumables such as seeds, grow sponges and nutrient solutions. We also provide advice, agricultural data intelligence, controllable data applications that assist users to manage growing conditions, environmental design consulting, equipment installation, and agricultural technical support to the users of our equipment. We intend to provide such equipment and services to urban farms (such as organic vegetable farms) in early 2025 and to smart greenhouses and large-scale farming systems later in 2025. Our core technology is based on real-time remote data monitoring, utilizing off-the-shelf sensors we have purchased from third parties. Based on the data received from the installed sensors and analyzed at a data center using big data structures and machine learning training models developed for us by third parties, we provide data intelligence to users of our hydroponic growing systems through our mobile application. The sensors installed on our hydroponic growing systems extract a large amount of data from the growth process of the vegetables. This data is transmitted to our data center, where it is processed using big data structures and machine learning models. While the data structures and machine learning models were initially developed by third parties, we continuously fine-tune them based on the environmental data obtained from our hydroponic growing systems. As the data grows over time, we periodically update and retrain the models to incorporate new patterns observed in the feedback loop. The recommendations we provide through our mobile application are both data-driven and highly customized to each user’s specific growing environment. Our customers can access real-time insights and personalized summary data through our mobile application, enabling them to make informed decisions and optimize their planting. Prior to entering the smart farming solution business in 2023, we were engaged in the sale of ginseng and provided consulting services with respect to its cultivation. We ceased to sell ginseng and provide consulting service with respect to its cultivation in 2023 to concentrate on our smart farming solution business. Our principal executive offices are located in Vancouver, Canada.

About Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other. The company involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. It also imports and exports agricultural products, livestock, and forestry activities and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents rural/urban properties; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. It operates farms through own and leased lands. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

