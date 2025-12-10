Comparing Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) & SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) and Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Global Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.3% of Global Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Industrial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiteOne Landscape Supply 0 8 4 0 2.33 Global Industrial 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SiteOne Landscape Supply and Global Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus target price of $151.11, suggesting a potential upside of 20.38%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than Global Industrial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Global Industrial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply $4.54 billion 1.23 $123.60 million $3.08 40.76 Global Industrial $1.34 billion 0.82 $61.00 million $1.75 16.29

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Global Industrial. Global Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiteOne Landscape Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Global Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply 2.98% 8.62% 4.30% Global Industrial 5.11% 22.85% 12.11%

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats Global Industrial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories. It also offers consultative services consisting of assistance with irrigation project take-offs, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. The company offers its products under the LESCO, SiteOne Green Tech, and Pro-Trade brand names. It markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials. The company offers industrial and MRO products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, Interion, and Absocold trademarks. It serves businesses; state, local, and private educational organizations; and government entities through relationship marketers, e-commerce sites, signature campaigns, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Systemax Inc. Global Industrial Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

