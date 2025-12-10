WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Merus N.V. $MRUS

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Merus by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merus by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after buying an additional 41,852 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Merus by 955.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. Merus N.V. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $96.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Merus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Harry Shuman sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $796,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,311.84. This trade represents a 43.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

