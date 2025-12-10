Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $229,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $345.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.61. The firm has a market cap of $343.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $430.00 price objective on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.