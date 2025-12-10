First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.36.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 25.11%.The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds acquired 31,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,947,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,677,568.20. This represents a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 141,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,137,690.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 328,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,573.50. This represents a 75.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 224,740 shares of company stock worth $1,744,192. 47.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,565 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

