Two Seas Capital LP Buys Shares of 15,065 Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,119,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.2% of Two Seas Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 price target (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.63.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ META opened at $656.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $670.07 and a 200-day moving average of $707.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.03, for a total value of $330,378.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,680.04. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $429,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,306. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 40,923 shares of company stock worth $25,887,293 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

