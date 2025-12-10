PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.96.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $108.91 on Monday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 293.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 234.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.