NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 154,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 474.0% in the second quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Daiwa America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8%

JNJ opened at $199.99 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $481.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

