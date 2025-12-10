Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 8.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) were up 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.06. Approximately 2,636,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 1,049,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roland Lohner sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total value of C$226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 531,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,200,738. This trade represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. Also, Director W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$45,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,215,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,772,252. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 240,000 shares of company stock worth $539,150 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

See Also

