AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.57. AlTi Global shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 942 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded AlTi Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AlTi Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AlTi Global presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AlTi Global

AlTi Global Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($18.58) million for the quarter. AlTi Global had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 71.93%. Equities research analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 110.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AlTi Global by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.