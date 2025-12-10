CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $119.49, but opened at $127.00. CRH shares last traded at $126.3130, with a volume of 3,716,586 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,405,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,912,385,000 after purchasing an additional 649,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CRH by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,728,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,645,995,000 after purchasing an additional 392,146 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CRH by 24.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRH during the second quarter worth about $1,007,932,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in CRH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,816,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,530,000 after buying an additional 162,110 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

