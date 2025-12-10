2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.44, but opened at $63.26. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 1,779,061 shares trading hands.

2x Ether ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.39.

Get 2x Ether ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Ether ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Ether ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2x Ether ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 2x Ether ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.