Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $1.19 Billion Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,545,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 208,691 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.0% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,192,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. President Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the sale, the director owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,149,931 shares of company stock valued at $569,165,455 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

