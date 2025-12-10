Valiant Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in RH $RH

Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,508,000. RH makes up approximately 1.1% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 788.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in RH by 96.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in RH by 4,945.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RH by 9.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded RH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on RH from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $472,260.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $158.60 on Wednesday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.71.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The business had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.