Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Symbotic (SYM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) in the last few weeks:

12/3/2025 – Symbotic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/2/2025 – Symbotic was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2025 – Symbotic was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/26/2025 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $56.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Symbotic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Symbotic had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Symbotic was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/25/2025 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2025 – Symbotic was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2025 – Symbotic was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,750. This represents a 82.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Sponsor Iii (De) Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $186,235,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,590,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,443,900. This trade represents a 38.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,085,508 shares of company stock worth $378,774,555 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

