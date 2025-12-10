Potentia Wealth Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Potentia Wealth trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Potentia Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Potentia Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,644,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $686.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07. The firm has a market cap of $720.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $676.91 and its 200-day moving average is $647.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

