Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LBRT. Piper Sandler set a $16.00 price target on Liberty Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of LBRT opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,443,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,967,000 after buying an additional 1,128,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,093,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after buying an additional 584,774 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

