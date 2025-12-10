JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,060,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,081,000 after purchasing an additional 387,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,150,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after buying an additional 388,143 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,637,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,976,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 106.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

