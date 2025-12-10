Barclays Upgrades Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to “Hold”

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of TDOC opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $626.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.66 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $42,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,682.68. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,483.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $120,921 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teladoc Health by 412.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.0% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 152.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 218,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 131,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $131,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

