Velan Capital Investment Management LP Purchases 43,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. $AVTX

Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Avalo Therapeutics comprises about 0.8% of Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Avalo Therapeutics were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,505,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance
AVTX stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $348.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AVTX
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avalo Therapeutics
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Hits Rock-Bottom in Q4: Buy the Dip?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Insiders Are Selling These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Consumers Got Coal, But Santa Dropped Off Big Gains for These 2 Retailers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.