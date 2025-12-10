Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Raised to “Hold” at Barclays

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$9.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.69. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,831.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.The business had revenue of C$2.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 5.5472637 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global company that develops manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical medical device and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health.

