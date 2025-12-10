RBF Capital LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

RBF Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $184.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

