Wedbush Increases Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $47.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $42.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial set a $41.00 price objective on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 11.28.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.50% and a negative net margin of 426.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 81993.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 454,545 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,914,458 shares in the company, valued at $86,118,076. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 89,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 318,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 135.5% during the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 171,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 98,447 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

