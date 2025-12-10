Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $40.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BRKR. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $60.00 target price on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. Bruker has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

In other news, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $243,087.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,268. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $114,003.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,016. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bruker by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Bruker by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 256.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 71,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 51,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

